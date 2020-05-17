From May 30, 2020, the unlimited data of Jazztel can be used by customers who have contracted some of those lines in which unlimited data is offered or new customers who want to hire it. We explain what are the rates for Jazztel They include unlimited data, their prices, their characteristics and their advantages. It is doubly irresistible to the operator but in three different versions.

If you are already a customer

If you are already a Jazztel customer, the first thing to know is if you have contracted any of the rates in which the company offers unlimited mobile data to browse the Internet. These rates are, at the moment, those that correspond to the Double Irresistible modality. Jazztel customers who have contracted this rate In some of its three variants (with 100 Mbps, 300 Mbps or 600 Mbps fiber) you will see how your data becomes unlimited without having to do anything and without the monthly price increase. Your data will automatically become unlimited when the time comes.

It is a free upgrade for all customers of these modalities of the Double Irresistible rate, who will continue to pay the same but who will be able to take advantage of unlimited data on their smartphones, to navigate without limits. But if you don’t have a Jazztel rate, you can also hire it for the first time.

What do the unlimited data rates include?

At the moment Jazztel has only implemented this unlimited data modality in its Double Irresistible rate, which has fiber and mobile. This means that we are going to have to contract the complete fiber and mobile package if we want to access this unlimited data. Jazztel has not yet expanded this offering to its mobile-only rates and will only be available at Jazztel’s converged rates.

Television

In addition, when contracting this Double Irresistible rate in any of its three variants, With 100 Mbps, 300 Mbps or 600 Mbps fiber, we can add Orange TV. To the unlimited Jazztel data we can add television with three available packs depending on what we need:

Orange TV Movies and Series for 14.95 euros per month: A la carte audiovisual content with entertainment channels.

Orange TV Soccer for 15.95 euros per month: Includes LaLiga Santander: All live matches including El Partidazo and with 4K quality content; LaLiga SmartBank and Copa del Rey.

Orange TV Football Champions League for 15.95 euros per month: Includes all Champions League and Europa League matches live and delayed, including the finals.

You can also hire, in addition to any of these packages, other channels such as Cazavisión, Deportes Extra, FlixOlé, Lifestyle or Movistar Series.

Additional lines

Clients of the Doubly Irresistible pack have two mobile lines with unlimited data. But they can hire additional lines as reported by Jazztel in their legal conditions. You can hire different options for additional mobile lines in their different variants:

Additional mobile line 0 cents + 1 GB: Includes 1 GB and call price at 0 cents per minute with a call cost of 20 cents, for 9.95 euros per month.

An additional mobile line 250 minutes + 4 GB: 14.95 euros per month.

Unlimited additional mobile line + 4 GB: 19.95 euros per month.

An additional unlimited mobile line + 10 GB: 24.95 euros per month.

Unlimited additional mobile line + 25 GB: 29.95 euros per month.

Terms

For Jazztel Double Irresistible rate customers the change to unlimited data will be automatic and it will have no consequences. But if you are a new customer, the rate is associated with a 12-month stay. In addition, in the event that you contract a terminal, the permanence will be 24 months.

There are also determining factors in the case of unlimited data, since they are for use in national territory. That is, you will have unlimited data if you are in Spain, but with a limit if you move outside the country. The roaming data limit in the European Union, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway will be 22 GB.

Browsing speed

Although these rates are called unlimited, they do have some limits. Especially when it comes to speed. In any of the three versions of the rate we will find the same limitations, whatever version you have: We will be able to navigate at a speed of up to 150 Mbps until we reach a data consumption of 50 GB in total.

From that moment on, when we reach 50GB consumption, the speed will be reduced. We know that the speed will get worse although Jazztel has not given many clues as to what the navigation speed will be from that moment. What he has said is that “it will allow streaming in DVD quality”.

Therefore, even if it is an unlimited fee, you will have to take into account the data you consume Because when you reach 50 GB, the speed will be affected and you will stop browsing as smoothly as you have been doing.

Unlimited minutes

In this Double Irresistible rate we have two mobile and one fixed lines, and on all phones we are going to enjoy unlimited minutes. The two mobile lines have unlimited calls, while the landline has free call reception and includes unlimited calls to national landlines and mobiles.

Unlimited fees

Although it is basically the same rate, the Doubly Irresistible, there are three variants They will be the ones that make the price change, although all three have two mobile lines with which we will be able to enjoy this unlimited data, with the browsing speed conditions that we have already seen previously.

DOUBLE IRRESISTIBLE FIBER RATE 100MB

The 100 Mb Double Irresistible fiber and mobile pack is the most basic of the three Jazztel offers and is priced at 59.95 euros per month with a 12-month commitment to stay if we hire it for the first time (after the promotion its price amounts to 69.95 euros per month). You have, as we have said, two mobile lines with unlimited data and unlimited calls, in addition to landline and 100 Mbps symmetric fiber.

This fee includes the line fee, free installation, and free WiFi router.

DOUBLE IRRESISTIBLE FIBER RATE 300MB

The 300 Mb Double Irresistible fiber and mobile pack is the intermediate among those that it offers its customers Jazztel and costs five euros more than the 100 Mb, that is, it has a price of 64.95 euros per month with a 12-month commitment to stay if we contract it for the first time (after the promotion its price remains at 74.95 euros per month). The increase in speed in symmetrical fiber is the biggest and only change in this rate, since the two lines are maintained with unlimited data and unlimited calls, the landline phone with unlimited calls to national landlines and mobiles and the rest of the conditions.

This version of 300 Mb also includes the line fee, the free installation and the free WiFi router.

DOUBLE IRRESISTIBLE FIBER RATE 600MB

This Jazztel fiber and mobile combo is the most expensive and fastest of the Double Irresistible rate and in this case it has 600 Mb symmetrical fiber. It is eleven euros more expensive than the simple 100 Mb version and its final price is 70 , 95 euros per month with a 12-month commitment to stay if we hire it for the first time (after the promotion its price remains at 80.95 euros per month).

It is the speed limit that Jazztel offers and, beyond 600 Mb of fiber, we did not find any more changes. The two lines with unlimited data and unlimited calls are maintained, as is the landline with unlimited calls to national landlines and mobiles. The conditions that we have seen previously apply to this rate and, in the same way, the line fee is included, the installation is free and the WiFi router will also be free.