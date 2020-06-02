Among the whirlwind of operators that have announced in recent weeks new rates with unlimited data, Jazztel made its first offer appear with infinite gigabytes without making any noise, since we only learned about it from users who had received a notification announcing the automatic improvement of conditions.

Enhancement of what was Jazztel’s first unlimited data rate is already underway since May 30 as they were informed by SMS to the winners. But after the aforementioned date, we have verified that there is still no trace of the rate on the web, so we have contacted the operator to find out what is the reason.

Unlimited gigabytes to reward loyalty

From Jazztel they have confirmed to Xataka Móvil that the improvement has been “exclusively for portfolio clients, to reward their loyalty“, so they have migrated these users of the doubly irresistible rate to a modality that they have called Infinitely irresistible, with unlimited calls and gigabytes on two mobile lines for a final price of 59.95 euros per month that includes fiber at 100 Mbps.

For new customers, the current rate remains the Doubly irresistible, which includes unlimited calls and 40 GB shared between two mobile lines for the same final price of 59.95 euros with fiber at 100 Mbps or 70.95 euros with fiber at 600 Mbps.

To encourage their recruitment to new clients, Jazztel has promoted the Double Irresistible rate with a 50% discount during the first three months and permanence in both the fixed line and the two mobile lines for 12 months. In this way, it will be possible to contract the rate from 29.95 euros per month.

300 Mbps fiber mode disappears for new customers

While Orange, the group’s main brand, has recently made the jump to 300 Mbps of symmetrical fiber as a starting point, in Jazztel will continue betting on the 100 Mbps base, and 600 Mbps as the highest speed, but they have made the 300 Mbps version disappear for new hires and thus simplify the offer.

However, the fiber speed at 300 Mbps will continue to be available to existing Jazztel customersThey will be able to migrate speed for an additional payment of 5 euros with respect to the offer of 100 Mbps. The 600 Mbps will continue to cost an additional 11 euros per month, or 6 euros if you contract the Orange TV television service for 14.95 euros.

Jazztel unlimited data, currently only available to loyal customers