Jazztel It has traditionally been characterized by its aggressive promotions of attracting new customers through different channels, such as advertising on television programs, or through calls from its sales channel, but which left the loyal customers somewhat forgotten.

With the makeover in October 2017, Jazztel partially amended the care of the most loyal users, allowing them to keep the low prices they had achieved when they became customers through the annual renewal of permanence, but now the operator has given one more step in the loyalty of older customers.

Jazztel rewards some of its clients with rates at the level of the best OMVs

Last May, Jazztel gave signs of a change of direction with the arrival of the first rates with unlimited data, in principle, only available to former customers with the doubly irresistible pack. But the operator will continue to improve other customer rates as confirmed to us at Xataka Móvil.

Improvements are being applied to the portfolio taking into account not only the rate, but also the profile of each client. The improvements are tailored to each specific client, taking into account aspects such as seniority, contracted services, etc., and represent a benefit in abundance and price.

The next round of improvements has already begun to arrive and will not be the last. As some users advance in forums such as bandaancha, some clients with the most basic pack, which had 250 minutes and 5 GB on mobile, have seen how they have become unlimited calls and 15 GB, in addition to a higher fiber speed, keeping the same price, from 38.95 euros.

In addition, from Jazztel it is being reported that these condition improvements are applied automatically and the price is final and without the need to sign a new commitment to stay.

Unlimited data, now also included in the Irresistible pack and with a cheaper price

If in May Jazztel welcomed unlimited data to its combined with two mobile lines, the operator has begun to report that as of July 18 There will also be unlimited mobile data for customers with the Irresistible Combo Pack, and the monthly fee will also be reduced.

As of 07/18/2020 we will improve your Irresistible pack that will be available on the main mobile line of unlimited Gigas, for a lower final price that will be € 49.95 / month for customers with 100Mb Fiber or ADSL; € 53.95 / month with 300Mb Fiber and € 57.95 / month with 600Mb Fiber

Combined in which, in addition to fiber and fixed, until now a main mobile line with 25 GB and unlimited calls was included, it will have unlimited data data in the Jazztel style. I mean, with 50 GB at maximum speed, after which the speed that allows the viewing of streaming video in FullHD quality (1080p) for an additional 100 GB, and thereafter the speed will drop again to allow video viewing on SD quality (480p). According to the experience of some users, this reduction in speed could be around 5 Mbps for the first section and 2 Mbps for the rest of consumption.

The price improvement represents a reduction of 7 euros for customers with 600 Mbps fiber, 5 euros for 300 Mbps fiber and 4 euros for users with ADSL or 100 Mbps fiber. The rest of the conditions of the Pack or other additional mobile lines that you could have contracted do not vary, although advantages such as « Megas Deposit » and « Share your GB » disappear.