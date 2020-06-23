Thus, from July 18, customers who have contracted the Irresistible rate, will go from having 25 GB a month to unlimited Gigas. And also, that improvement will come with a reduction in the price of the rate depending on the speed they have contracted, being as follows:

Irresistible with 100 Mbps Fiber: it goes from 53.95 to 49.95 euros per month

Irresistible with Fiber of 300 Mbps: it goes from 58.95 to 53.95 euros per month

Irresistible with 600 Mbps Fiber: it goes from 64.95 to 57.95 euros per month

As we see, we find discounts of 4, 5 and 7 euros, respectively. Thus, customers will also have the option of going at a higher speed if they wish, for a price that would remain the same if you go from 100 to 300 Mbps, or would be 1 euro cheaper if you go from 300 to 600 Mbps.

Speed ​​is reduced when exceeding 50 GB

The browsing speed with Jazztel unlimited data will be up to 150 Mbps (which gives 4G) up to 50 GB of consumption. After these data, the operator does not specify the speed at which it is limited, but states that “it will allow an approximate viewing of streaming video in Full HD.” Once the 150 GB of consumption is exceeded, the speed will drop until it allows viewing of video in DVD quality.

If we go by the bitrates that Netflix currently recommends for different resolutions, we find that “Full HD quality” is equivalent to 5 Mbps, while “DVD” is equivalent to 3 Mbps. Therefore, the speeds are as follows for consumption monthly:

0 to 50 GB: up to 150 Mbps

50 to 150 GB: Full HD quality (about 5 Mbps)

150 GB and up: DVD quality (about 3 Mbps)

As for roaming consumption, the rate includes 22 GB to navigate the European Union, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. After 22 GB, the regulated price of 4.24 euros per GB is charged.

The rate is subject to responsible use by individuals and without commercial purposes. Among the uses considered “abusive” is that of surveillance applications or permanent content download. In addition, it is not compatible with Megas Deposit or Share your GB. The rest of the conditions of the pack or of the additional lines do not vary.

The Doubly Irresistible has been unlimited for almost a month

With this change, more Jazztel customers will be able to enjoy unlimited data under the same conditions that were announced on May 2 for Double Irresistible customers. We remind you of the prices for that rate available from May 30:

Doubly Irresistible 100 Mbps + 2 Unlimited lines for 59.95 euros per month

Doubly Irresistible 300 Mbps + 2 Unlimited lines for 64.95 euros per month

Doubly Irresistible 600 Mbps + 2 Unlimited lines for 70.95 euros per month