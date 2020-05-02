The Orange Group has made two key moves in recent days. On the one hand, we have the arrival of unlimited data from Orange at the two most complete mobile-only rates, that is, Go Up and Go Top. These two plans will have unlimited data without a price increase, with the main difference being the speed to watch streaming, data when roaming or data in tethering. In addition, the Go Top rate will be promoted throughout the year in exchange for 23.98 euros (a 50% discount).

Jazztel’s Doubly Irresistible with unlimited data

On the other hand, we have the arrival of unlimited data at Jazztel. From May 30, all customers with the Double Irresistible rate will have unlimited data on their two lines. This will not affect the monthly fee, so we are talking about a free upgrade for all customers.

Currently, this rate has 100 Mbps fiber and two mobile lines with 40GB in total, that is, 20GB for each of them. The landline telephone line includes unlimited calls to national landlines and mobiles. This rate can be had in exchange for 59.95 euros for 12 months. We can go to 300 Mbps fiber for 5 euros more or 600 Mbps fiber for 11 euros more per month.

As of May 30, both lines will offer unlimited data, although not everything is so beautiful. These will be at speeds up to 150 Mbps up to 50GB in total. Once that number is reached, we will continue browsing at reduced speed. The operator does not clarify what speed that will be, but it does tell us that “Will allow streaming in DVD quality.” Roaming in the European Union, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway will be 22GB.

The tariffs They are as follows:

Doubly Irresistible 100 Mbps + 2 Unlimited lines for 59.95 euros per month

Doubly Irresistible 300 Mbps + 2 Unlimited lines for 64.95 euros per month

Doubly Irresistible 600 Mbps + 2 Unlimited lines for 70.95 euros per month

