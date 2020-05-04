We continue to learn about new initiatives related to unlimited gigabytes on mobile and Jazztel will be the next to automatically apply them to users with the doubly irresistible rate from the next May 30, as bandaancha anticipated this weekend and we have also been able to confirm in Xataka Móvil with the operator.

The arrival of unlimited data to Jazztel will initially only to combined fiber and mobile more complete, so there will be no option for mobile-only customers as they have been in charge of establishing Movistar, Vodafone and Orange through promotions that lower them below 25 euros per month.

Doubly Irresistible will have a definitive price and unlimited gigabytes

The improvement that Jazztel will apply to its doubly Irresistible rate will be double, since on the one hand, makes the price final which until now had been applied in a promotional way for those who renewed their tenure, and on the other hand, install unlimited data your way.

After analyzing the new restrictions that operators have been applying to rates with unlimited data, Jazztel has opted for a new route that offers 50 GB at maximum speed, and after them the speed is reduced navigation to allow an approximate viewing of streaming video on DVD.

It is not, therefore, a speed reduction like those that have been applied in the market until now, and that in the best case scenario reduced it up to 128 Kbps, but Jazztel is committed to a restriction that we had also seen in Yoigo.

Regarding the quality of the DVD, which today may be somewhat obsolete and confusing, we have tried to determine with Jazztel if it is strictly about video quality in 480p (SD) or if there is any maximum speed, to which we have been told that “no there are details on speeds, but it will be more than enough for that, through the mobile or tablet, it is seen with good quality and without cuts“

With this definition, although there are no specific restrictions for tethering as in Orange itself, it is clear that the rate is exclusively for use mainly on samrtphones and sharing on other devices would not be provided. As for free roaming in the EU, it is limited to a maximum of 22 GB.

As we said, this improvement will be automatically applied to all users with Double Irresistible, which until now had 40 GB shared between the two included lines, but they have not confirmed to us if the improvement will also be extensible to the Triple Irresistible rate, which has another additional mobile line for 20 euros more per month.

Following improved conditions, Jazztel’s Doubly Irresistible will include fiber, landline phone with unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles, and two unlimited mobile lines for 59.95 euros per month with fiber at 100 Mbps, 64.95 euros with fiber 300 or 70.95 euros with fiber at 600 Mbps. The best resources to access unlimited data in the combined fiber and mobile as seen in the comparison: