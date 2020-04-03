Jazzist Ellis Marsalis Jr loses his life due to the current situation in the world | AP

Ellis Marsalis Jr., the jazz pianist, teacher and patriarch of a famous New Orleans musical family, lost his life Wednesday night of pneumonia caused by the situation that is plaguing the entire world, leaving six children and a profound legacy. He was 85 years old.

“My dad was a musician and a giant teacher, but an even better father. He gave all of himself so that we could develop our full potential, ”said his son Branford.

“Pneumonia was the direct cause of his loss, but it was caused by the situation that is currently affecting the world,” Ellis Marsalis III confirmed to the AP in a telephone interview.

He said that on Sunday he drove from Baltimore to accompany his father, who was hospitalized in Louisiana, a state that has been seriously affected by the current situation. Other family members also spent time with him.

“He left the same way he lived: accepting reality,” Wynton tweeted in a message with photos of his father.

Branford included in his letter a text he said he received from Harvard law professor David Wilkins: “We can all marvel at the absolute audacity of a man who believed he could teach his black children to be excellent in a world that rejected that possibility, and then see them come to redefine what excellence means forever. ”

In a statement, Mayor LaToya Cantrell stated: “Ellis Marsalis was a legend. It was the prototype of what we mean when we talk about New Orleans jazz. He was a teacher, a father, and an icon _ and there are no words to describe the art, joy, and wonder he showed the world. “

Because Marsalis chose to stay in New Orleans for most of his career, his reputation was limited until his sons rose to prominence and brought him to light, earning him new record contracts, concerts, television appearances, and tours.

″ He was like the jazz coach. He put on his sweatshirt, blew his whistle, and put the team to work, ”said Nick Spitzer, host of the American Routes radio program and professor of anthropology at Tulane University.

The Marsalis rarely played together when the boys were younger, but they toured in 2003 in an event stemming from a family celebration that turned into a PBS special when old Marsalis retired as a professor at the University of New Orleans.

