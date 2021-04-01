Jazz win after on-air drama: “It was traumatic”

The Jazz came to Memphis and won (107-111), the seventh victory in a row, again on a roll, for the best team in the West and the entire NBA (36-11 now). A priori nothing strange but, in reality, one of the best victories of the season for Quin Snyder’s men. Because the circumstances in which it was played were far from normal. The first flight that took the team from Salt Lake City to Tennessee had to an emergency landing after minutes of terror in the air after colliding with a flock of birds. After minutes of awe, the team caught another flight, without Donovan Mitchell, and arrived in time to play, and win, his game. Much credit.

The images make the hair stand on end. Also the words of Mike Conley: “It looked like the plane was breaking in half. For about ten minutes I felt totally helplessIt was terrifying. ” Or the coach, a Quin Snyder who acknowledged that after the trip he had spoken with his players about “the fragility of existence”: “It was traumatic, the atmosphere was chilling.” Jordan Clarkson acknowledged that this tremendous scare was what left Mitchell on the ground: “It was crazy, I understand that he did not travel.”

Luckily, it all came to that. And then the Jazz, certainly without all five senses in the game, did enough to win. Mike Conley scored 13 of his 26 points (and 7 assists and 4 steals) in a final quarter in which he was totally decisive (89-89 with six minutes to go). Bogdanovic had 23 points and Clarkson, 24 with 22 shots from the bench.

The Grizzlies led after three quarters (76-75), after holding on to the game in the first half and shining in the third quarter. Ja Morant finished with 36 points and 7 assists, Valanciunas with 16 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists and Anderson with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Negative (22-23) the Grizzlies have to keep rowing to repeat (they lost it to the Blazers in the bubble) in the play in: now they are tenth, the last play-off place, with a game and a half over Kings and Pelicans.