Jazz, Suns, Clippers … No one gives in in the Wild West

Cavs 121 – Bulls 105

SexLand is back. The short pair that launched such a promising and distant start to the season in Cleveland did their thing last night at Chicago’s visit, with 30 points (and 7 assists) from Colin Sexton and 25 (and 4/4 on 3s) from Darius. Garland. The Cavs break a four-game losing streak in their own arena and sink a few more Bulls who haven’t been kicking the ball lately.

Pacers 122 – Thunder 116

The Pacers were hosting the Thunder without seven players and with hardly any tall men, so the small ball made its appearance for Indiana with a happy ending for the home team. Victory that allows them to continue to have a certain margin of error on the eleventh place. The triumph was based on three regulars, Malcolm Brogdon (29 points, 15 rebounds and 7 assists), Caris LeVert (28 + 5 + 6 and 4 steals) and TJ McConell (12 + 4 + 8), and one not so usual , the pivot Oshae Brissett, who had only participated in 6 games until yesterday and who finished the match with 23 points, 12 rejections, 3 blocks and +12 with him on the court.

Sixers 113 – Thunder 116

The Phoenix Suns continue to play like a true ring candidate, even if they aren’t talked about as much. Last night they defeated some Sixers at home, which, yes, gave Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris rest for the direct duel for the hegemony of the East that will face the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. Chris Paul, who is beginning to sound like a second-row candidate for the MVP, was the best in the visiting victory with 28 points, 8 assists and 5 triples, although Mikal Bridges’s great game is also worth mentioning in his hometown and against the team that drafted him and let him go to Arizona the same night of the draft. Joel Embiid (38 + 17) was about to force the extension with a triple from his own zone that literally went out of the basket.

Raptors 114 – Nets 103

The Raptors seem to have reacted, it is not the first, and they are re-engaging again in the fight for the playoffs or, at least, for the play-in, which they have in the middle of the game after winning their fourth consecutive game tonight against the Nets. Siakam (27 + 9 + 6) and Anunoby (25) pulled the car, especially in a third quarter in which the Canadians broke the duel with a partial 36-23. The Nets had a near triple-double from Kyrie Irving (28 + 11 + 8) and another double-double from Bruce Brown (21 + 14), but little else. At some point during the weekend, the umpteenth return of Kevin Durant is expected.

Rockets 89 – Jazz 112

The Jazz remain firm in the lead in the West and do well to keep winning, because the Suns and Clippers are coming in like shots from behind. Tonight’s wasn’t a stumble match and they didn’t. Up to 36 points they got to beat them midway through the last quarter, although a final effort by the locals slightly made up the score. Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert finished with spectacular +46 and +44 on the court, respectively, although the top scorer for Utah was Jordan Clarkson (22).

Spurs 87 – Heat 107

Third straight win for Miami Heat, who had no rival in the second half (+22). Bam Adebayo (23 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals) and Jimmy Butler (18 + 7 + 11) were the great architects of the triumph of a team that still opts for fourth place in the East: they are separated by a victory and a half .

Clippers 117 – Grizzlies 105

The Clippers turned around a game that started badly and in which they lost by 18 in the first quarter. But despite that and not having Kawhi, George, Ibaka, Jackson, Rondo … They were able to compose themselves and end up getting along with the victory. Luke Kennard (28 points, 6/7 on 3s) posted his highest score of the season. Jaren Jackson Jr. made his debut this season in Memphis after knee surgery last August.

Kings 128 – Wolves 125

The Kings’ second victory in the last ten games thanks to a triple by Buddy Hield with 8 seconds remaining. The shooting guard finished with 29 points (and 7 triples) as his team’s second-highest scorer behind De’Aaron Fox (30). In the Wolves, a good game for the two Spaniards, especially Juancho, who scored 16 points in 19 minutes.

Wizards 118 – Warriors 114

Another worthwhile victory for the Washington Wizards, albeit more bitter this time: Deni Avdija will not play again this season. On the other side Stephen Curry descended from the heavens. Read the chronicle here.

Knicks 137 – Hawks 127

Great game in New York between two teams that can see each other in the first round. Eighth straight win for the New York Knicks and Trey Young scare. Read the chronicle here.

Mavs 127 – Pistons 117

The Dallas Mavericks cut a four-game losing streak at home with an outstanding Luka Doncic (30 + 10 + 9). The next thing, a double duel at home against the Los Angeles Lakers. Read the chronicle here.

Blazers 105 – Nuggets 106

Norman Powell had the play to win, but he missed. Shaquille Harrison, PJ Dozier and rookie Austin Rivers played down a successful Facundo Campazzo against Damian Lillard. Read the chronicle here.