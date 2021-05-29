Jazz expivot Mark Eaton dies after suffering a bicycle accident

05/29/2021 at 10:15 PM CEST

EFE

The expivot of the Utah Jazz Mark Eaton, who was the NBA leader in blocks and twice elected Defensive Player of the Year, died as a result of a bicycle accident, aged 64, according to the team on Saturday.

The Jazz explained through a statement that the police found Eaton lying on a highway around 8:30 pm on Friday after apparently colliding with his bicycle in Summit County, Utah.

According to the Utah team, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office informed them that Eaton he was taken to a hospital, where he later died, and there was no reason to believe that another vehicle was involved in the accident.

“The Utah Jazz are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Mark Eaton, who was an enduring figure in the history of our franchise and made a significant impact on the community after his basketball career, “the team highlighted.

“He was always our ambassador and we offer our condolences to his wife Teri and family, “he added.

The NBA, also through a statement, regretted the death of Eaton, whom he considers a Jazz legend after having been voted twice to play the All-Star Game and having been president of the Retired Players Association.

The center spent his entire NBA career with the Jazz, led the league in blocks four times and his average of 5.6 per game in 1984-85 remains the highest since the NBA began officially recording that statistic.

The average number of blocks in the career of Eaton of 3.51 per game, the best in NBA history, and his career happened almost by accident.

From the workshop to the elite

Eaton He was working as an auto mechanic in 1977 when a college basketball coach convinced him to enroll. From there, he went to UCLA and continued his stint with the Jazz.

The Phoenix Suns chose him with number 107 in the 1979 university drawing, then he was selected again with 72 by the Jazz in 1982 and his last game was played in 1993, but back problems ended his career and he retired in September 1994.

His 11 seasons with the Jazz are the third-best mark in team history. Only power forward played longer in Utah’s team Karl Malone and the base John stockton. He finished his career with averages of 6.0 points and 7.9 rebounds.

Eaton He always wore the number 53 on his jersey, which was one of the first recalls by the Jazz. He was voted Defensive Player of the Year in the 1984-85 and 1988-89 seasons, was selected five times to the Defensive Team (three first team nominations, two second team selections) and was an All-Star in 1989.

The expívot was, among other things, restorer and motivational speaker in his retirement. In recent years he was a mentor to the French pivot of the Jazz Rudy gobert, the other player in team history to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.