Jazz come back and hit first against Clippers to the beat of Donovan Mitchell

Victory of Utah Jazz in view of Los Angeles Clippers by 112-109 in the first game of the Western Conference semifinal tie. The Angelenos came out very strong and went into halftime with an advantage, but the Jazz reacted in the third quarter and turned the score around.

Ultimately, Utah gained a seemingly final lead, but a couple of last-minute misses gave the Clippers the ball to even the game. At that moment the majestic figure of Rudy Gobert appeared, blocking Marcus Morris’s triple attempt and closing the duel.

Donovan Mitchell was by far the best of the game with 45 points (although he was bad in the last minute and his team could afford it). 18 points for Bogdanovic and Clarkson. For the Clippers, 23 points for a tired Kawhi Leonard after Sunday’s Game 7 effort against Dallas. 1-0 for the Jazz.