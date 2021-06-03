Jazz are very serious

Mitchell was the plunger after the first trip and the knife in subsequent rounds. After scoring 109 points in the opening game, the average with him rose to 127.3 in the rest of the games. There he set the bar and there he has maintained it until finishing with the Memphis Grizzlies (126-110). Today, 30 points, 6 rebounds 10 assists for him with 5 of 8 in triples (62.5%). Sublime. Director and executor. A player of the high range of the NBA, although it costs to place him so high. He was angered by his absence in the initial meeting and has been justifying why. He knew what he was up to. And that same thing, this morning, has not allowed the Ja Morant and company to get ahead on the scoreboard even once. Victory from beginning to end, without nuances, without answers, without grays. White, very white for the locals; although not black for the visitors, who take many useful things from it.

The Jazz arrived warned. In the short and long term. In memory and in the present. 3-1 and the ability to recall horrendous memories for your interests. “Obviously, we remember that feeling and it is not something we want to experience again,” confessed Mike Conley in the preview. The same advantage that, in the previous playoffs, in the 475 points of Mitchell and Jamal Murray (who is missed around here), had disappeared with three consecutive losses. A distance that could not be safe from the predatory gaze of Ja Morant or Dillon Brooks. Because, yes, it is a marker, historically, difficult to save; but yes, they are also rivals who only live in the present, what they have known and what they have squeezed in all the games of the series, rrousing over and over (albeit insufficiently) in the final double-digit handicap quarters. The scenario was that when they reached the final quarter (with up to 35 points away during the game), but they could not take flight as on other occasions, not even for a tickle.

Morant and Brooks, yes, they tried, with 27 points each and a real exhibition from the triple (5 of 9 and 3 of 5 respectively), but there was no way. Not with the company of Jaren Jackson Jr. (15 + 7) and Jonas Valenciunas (18 + 6). Ahead, the domain stretched across all fields. In the interior game and in the perimeter, in the circulation and in the success, which was, in general, at very high rates. 24 points for Clarkson, by trade microwave, and distribution of tasks among the rest: 23 + 15 for Rudy Gobert, 17 + 6 for Royce O’Neal, 17 + 8 for Bojan Bogdanovic … The only negative news, an injury to Conley that, in the face of the upcoming challenges, can mean a significant jump in difficulty. He left the game nine minutes before the break and did not return due to hamstring pain. “In the first quarter, I felt only a small tug, I warned the medical staff, but it hurt more and more as I ran, so they decided to leave the game,” said the point guard after eliminating his exes.

“There is nothing to feel frustrated about when you are fighting like this against the best team in the NBA. They have an answer for everything and we are giving everything we have,” Jenkins had assured in the previous one. Neither Utah nor Memphis. Nobody has given anything to either of the two franchises. If Quin Snyder’s men reached the final phase first, it was thanks to a system that worked. Gobert’s inner power, as a planet and a force of gravity, and the offensive voracity of the perimeter, populated by satellites orbiting around (Bogdanovic, English …). To the freshness of Clarkson, the Best Sixth Man in the competition and, to a great extent, the talent of a Conley, finally, All Star and a Micthell asserting their star role, even if it is in such a choral team. And if Taylor Jankins’ men did it after beating San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors in the play-in, it was because of their impudence, their nothing to lose and a physical arsenal and possibilities that seem to have no end. The latter can be proud and the former must show their pride to continue to show that the regular season was not a joke, that they are very serious.