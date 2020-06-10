The life of Jayson Williams since he retired from the NBA it has been a real disaster. He has gone from being a master of rebounding to ending up in prison for a most murky incident.

The pivot played a total of 9 NBA seasons and became an All Star in 97/98, a year before retiring. He did so after averaging that campaign with New Jersey Nets 12.9 points and 13.6 rebounds. It was in this facet that he stood out the most, averaging in his last four seasons in the league more than 10 sacks per duel. However, since he stopped playing in 1999 his life has become a real disaster.

Although in recent years he seems to have calmed down, in the first decade of this century he starred in two incidents that, without a doubt, have marked his life forever.

For one thing, in 2009 he was arrested for robbing a North Carolina bar. That same year, a few months earlier, he had also been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

These two incidents are minutiae next to the one he starred in 2002. And, seeing what he did in 2009, it can be seen that he was not influenced too much to change his lifestyle.

And it is that his addiction to alcohol has turned out to be fatal. And is that the driver of his limousine died at home after being shot. Subsequent investigation showed that Williams, under the influence of alcohol, had been the author of those shots. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

Sad story of this rebounder mastodon who has thrown his life away.