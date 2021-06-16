Jayson Tatum, the great star of the United States Olympic team?

Jayson tatum has officially confirmed its presence in the US team that will travel to the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games in order to regain the hegemony lost in the last World Cup. The best in the NBA were expected to be part of the national team, but the tight schedule and the fact that the playoffs will drag on until the end of July could leave few big-name players on the roster. Could Tatum be the go to guy of a team with the obligation to win gold? Everything indicates that Draymond Green and Damian Lillard will make their commitment official, but Tatum would remain that man who played the decisive balls.