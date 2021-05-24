Jayson Tatum reveals his top 5 NBA players

The Boston Celtics player, Jayson tatum He revealed his 5 players current favorites of the NBA generally not included.

Jayson tatum chose 5 of the best players of the NBA In general, this same top is that of many league fans.

The 5 players chosen by po Jayson tatum They were the following ones:

1-Lebron James, player of the Los Angeles Lakers. 2- Kevin Durant, player for the Brooklyn Nets. 3- James Harden, player for the Brooklyn Nets. 4-Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers player. 5- Stephen Curry, player of the Golden State Warriors.

The future star of the NBA, Jayson Tatum has a very good preference personally, as these five players he chose are in the top 10 of NBA in general.