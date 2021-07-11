Jayson Tatum, on Team USA: “We have to be much better”

The preparation games for the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021 have not started in the best way for the United States. The team led by Gregg Popovich fell to Nigeria in their first match by a score of 87-90, surprising almost all the fans.

A great collective performance by the African team, led by an inspired Gabe Vincent (21 points with six 3-pointers scored), has brought out the latent shortcomings of a Team USA with very little international experience among its ranks. Neither 17 points from Kevin Durant, nor 15 from Jayson Tatum, nor 14 from Damian Lillard have helped the North American team to move forward in the game.

Indeed, Jayson Tatum himself has spoken about these problems that the US still has in the post-match press conference. The player has been very self-critical, and ensures that this defeat has to help them realize that the gold medal is more than complicated:

“This loss just shows us that we have to be better, much better,” Tatum said. “We have to get to play better basketball. The goal is very difficult.”

The coach corroborating his words

Tatum’s statements reflect the state of uncertainty that the United States is experiencing after the surprise defeat. However, coach Popovich has called for calm for being the first match of preparation: “This defeat does not mean anything if we do not learn from it. There is a long way to go.”