Jayson Tatum has been, until the indefinite suspension of the NBA season because of the positive by coronavirus from Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz player), one of the best players in the entire league. The eaves of Boston Celtics He has participated for the first time in his career in the All Star Game, and has led his team to third place in the Eastern Conference.

Right now, Tatum himself assures that he is impatient to be able to return to the courts with his teammates, since he believes that the Celtics have real possibilities of competing for the ring. However, he is pessimistic about the idea of ​​returning soon:

“I am aware that the NBA will always act with the health of the players and fans in mind. Everyone’s safety comes first and foremost. We all want to be able to compete again, but the process will be very slow. “

After training with Kobe, Jayson Tatum started looking identical to Mamba on the court. – (h / t TomaszKordylewski) pic.twitter.com/44PSA3I6y8 – House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) April 16, 2020

“If it happens that the competition resumes, we should first have to spend a month between going back to training, practicing and exercising in our facilities. After a month, or maybe a little more, we may let’s get to play. “

“I am aware that scheduling all the remaining games is a very complicated task that the NBA has to manage in the best possible way. There are many things that have to be considered and really, right now, nobody knows what is going to happen with the season, not even the organization of the competition. “

