Jayson Tatum got out of control after receiving multiple elbows from Kevin Durant

Things got pretty awkward in the first game in the Playoffs of the NBA between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics. Jayson tatum evidently objected to Kevin Durant get away with excessive contact.

Instead, the Boston Celtics player, Jayson tatum was the one who received a penalty for a foul on the drive of Kevin Durant. Take a look at the work below for yourself:

Here the data:

Tatum got called for a foul here https://t.co/BkbyhsLQCS – Alex. 👋 (@ Dubs4O8) May 23, 2021

Looking at it from another point, Kevin Durant finally did not hold back with his physique against Jayson Tatum, he had a legitimate complaint about this play, especially with the inconsistency of the personal fouls imposed on him.

Video of the play:

God damn with all due respect… .. pic.twitter.com/UFQZvM6t6b – Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) May 23, 2021

Fans tried to mock the play, noting that calls against Jayson tatum they have been ridiculous. In a game the Celtics dominated for most of the game, these kinds of decisions can change the momentum completely.