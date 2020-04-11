Stephen Curry He has spent much of this past season recovering from a hand injury sustained in October. Months before, he lost with Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals what would have been his fourth champion ring.

Curry’s legacy is undeniable today. However, it is in the debate on where in the historical ranking the base of the San Francisco franchise is located. Jayson Tatum, a Boston Celtics player, is clear.

“Steph (Curry) is one of the top 20 players in all NBA history, bro,” Tatum said in an interview with coach and basketball skills consultant Pep Stanciel, through a live on Instagram. “He changed the league game entirely, and he did it himself. Fewer and fewer coaches want players to shoot from mid-range.”

Yeah kobe knew what he was doing taking him under his wing RT @gswchris Jayson Tatum says Steph Curry is the best PG in the NBA. “Steph’s top 20 players of all time … Steph changed the game bro.” pic.twitter.com/k6pBE5aqfK – Eyegotthesaucee (@ Eyegotthesauce2) April 11, 2020

In addition, the young forward for the Celtics said that, despite having been injured most of the season, Curry is the best point guard in the league ahead of players like Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard or Russell Westbrook.

It should be remembered that Stephen Curry managed to be the only unanimous MVP in all NBA history. An unprecedented milestone for a successful career. The possibility of winning a ring again would go through the level of success that the Warriors have when managing their pick of the Draft (very likely to be Top 3) and Free Agency.

.