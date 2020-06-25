This Thursday, June 25, the draft 2020 of the NBA, but the coronavirus has prevented this from happening. Players will have to wait until October to know which team they will spend their next years on.

3 years ago, players who are currently stars of the league were in the same situation. Let’s review, according to our colleagues at Yahoo, what the 2017 draft would be like if it had been held today.

Number 1

Selected player: Markelle Fultz

Player who would be currently: Jayson Tatum

At the time, Fultz was a special player project. The base stood out in Washington and his more than 20 points per game and his continuous « highlights » made him a choice that seemed legit.

Still, it was said that many trusted people from Jerry Colangelo told him to choose another player and it seems that they were not wrong. Fultz has the honor of being the youngest player to score a triple double, but the shoulder problems that caused him to have to learn to shoot again were too heavy.

Tatum, meanwhile, is the best player in a great squad like the Boston Celtics. From his first year, the forward showed his class. But this year he has uncovered and leads his team in scoring with almost 24 points. The comparison is hateful

Number 2

Selected player: Lonzo Ball

Player who would be currently: Donovan Mitchell

A few places below we are going to talk about the base of the Lakers, so we are going to focus on the Jazz franchise player. It was the great robbery of the draft without a doubt. The Salt Lake City team chose him in the 13th position and, from the first year, Mitchell showed that there were many teams that were wrong.

The Jazz shooting guard competed for the Rookie of the Year award for Ben Simmons (who is not listed because he’s from the previous draft) and won the math contest that season. In addition, he is the only player with Wade and Lebron to average at least 22 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, in his first three seasons

Number 3

Selected player: Jayson Tatum

Player who would be currently: Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat power forward has made the leap this year. In his first two seasons he was a fairly neat player, although he was just important in the rotation. But this season has exploded.

Adebayo has become an All Star, averaging a double-double and at the speed he has shown to join the counterattacks, he has joined a versatility that has seen him give more than 10 assists on 5 occasions.

Number 4

Selected player: Josh Jackson

Player who would be currently: From Aron Fox

Of Jackson, it goes without saying that he is currently assigned to the Grizzlies’ G League team, the Memphis Hustle, which gives us an idea of ​​how far he deserves that fourth place.

Fox, meanwhile, was chosen fifth, but he has shown he deserved it. The Kings guard is one of the fastest players in the NBA. He also has scoring averages over 20 points, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him in the All-Star very soon.

Number 5

Selected player: From Aron Fox

Player who would be currently: Lonzo Ball

His father LaVar Ball made him a media star and this hurt Lonzo a lot. We had been promised a mix of Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson and the Lakers base, although he is a good player, he has not been able to demonstrate the talent that was supposed to him.

However, being a little further away from the spotlight in New Orleans has served him well. Before the break, he had averages over 20 points in the month of March and showed understanding with Zion Williamson, so we will have to wait for what he can offer us.