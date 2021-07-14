Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal, against FIBA ​​rules

Few (if not none) expected that the journey of USA in this basketball-laden summer he was going to start with a disappointing record of 0 wins and 2 losses against national teams such as Nigeria and Australia. The spirits of Gregg Popovich’s are not exactly through the roof and problems are beginning to appear.

One of the typical ones that affect the USA every summer is that of the FIBA ​​rules, a completely different basketball from the American one, at the rhythm of the NBA. This is how they have transmitted it Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum. Cheap excuse or reality?