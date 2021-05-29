Jayson Tatum achieves a record that neither Michael Jordan nor Lebron James have achieved

The Boston Celtics player, Jayson tatum achieves record neither Michael Jordan neither Lebron James have achieved as players in the NBA.

Jayson tatum I managed to be one of the few players in the NBA who has been able to get more than 50 points, more than 5 rebounds, more than 5 assists, more than 5 triples in a playoff game in the NBA.

The eaves Jayson tatum in the third game of the series against the Brooklyn Nets he managed to get some very important points figures that helped him to obtain the victory.

Here the data:

Players with 50+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 5+ threes in a playoff game: – Kobe Bryant

– Vince Carter

– Damian Lillard

– Kevin Durant

– Donovan Mitchell

– Jamal Murray (2x)

– Jayson Tatum (tonight) pic.twitter.com/OxZH4wAxrw – StatMuse (@statmuse) May 29, 2021

You have to give all the credit to Jayson tatum because he could achieve a record what players like Lebron James, Steohen Curry and Michael Jordan have been able to obtain them in the NBA.

