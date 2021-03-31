Jayline Ojeda flaunts her curves in tight jeans with slits at the hips

Jailyne ojeda He raised the temperature a few degrees by sharing with his millions of Instagram fans a video that has caused an uproar.

A few hours ago, the young woman uploaded a clip to perform a challenge, where she appears wearing high boots, a blouse with transparencies and some skinny cut-out jeans that perfectly highlight its prominent curves.

As expected, the publication of the Mexican model has generated in a few hours more than 175 thousand views and a cascade of compliments.

Previously, Jailyne shared another video where she included a compilation of several photos, to celebrate that she reached 13 million followers on the famous social network.