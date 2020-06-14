Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown drove 15 hours to lead a march peaceful protest in Atlanta on Saturday night amid a wave of social chaos over police brutality against the black community.

05/31/2020 at 13:18

CEST

.

Brown, who broadcast part of the march live through his Instagram account And he also posted videos of speeches on his page, he said during the live broadcast that he had driven 15 hours from Boston to protest in Atlanta, which is about 20 minutes southeast of his native Marietta, Georgia.

« I drove 15 hours to get to Georgia, my community, » said Brown. He added, « This is a peaceful protest. Being a celebrity, Being an NBA player does not exclude me from any conversation. First and foremost I am a black man and I am a member of this community. »

« We are raising awareness of some of the injustices that we have been seeing. As a young man, you have to listen to our perspective. Our voices need to be heard. I am 23 years old. I don’t know all the answers. But I feel how others feel, « he said.

Minneapolis started a massive round of protests across the country | .

Brown, who is vice president of the National Basketball Players AssociationHe marched with a megaphone while holding a sign saying « I can’t breathe, » in reference to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on Monday.

African-American Floyd died after white cop Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for several minutes. despite the fact that the detainee repeated that he could not breathe. And so the life of someone whose only alleged crime was paying with an alleged fake $ 20 bill (about 18 euros) was cut.

Floyd’s death has rocked the Minneapolis community and is sparking growing protests in multiple cities in the United States, some of a very violent nature, in a new example of the dehumanization that presides over the country’s society that proclaims itself as the world’s first potential.

Brown joined another NBPA vice president, Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon., as well as former first-round pick Justin Anderson, who played for Brogdon in Virginia and is currently in the G-League with the Long Island Nets, and rapper Lil Yachty.

« I have brothers, I have sisters, I have friends, who are on the streets, who are out hereThey are experiencing it, they are being detained, only discrimination, day after day, « Brogdon told protesters in a video posted on Brown’s Instagram page.

Jaylen Brown, a crack on and off the slopes | .

« Dealing with the same thing always. This is systematic. This is not something that depends on where we come from, but we don’t have to burn our houses. We build this city. This is the most proudly black city in the world. In the world, man. We will be proud of that. Let’s focus our energy. Let’s enjoy this together, « he said.

« This is a moment. We have influence in this moment. We have a moment in time. People will look back, our children will look back and say, ‘You were part of it.’ I have a grandfather who marched alongside (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.) in the 60’s, and it was amazing. I would be proud to see all of us here. We have to keep moving forward. Jaylen has led this, and I am proud of him. We need more leaders, « he said.

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson, who was friends with Floyd, was part of a protest in Minneapolis. Friday alongside Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns of the Dominican Republic and guard Josh Okogie.