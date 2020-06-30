Movements in the NBA continue with the flight of Orlando players. The Portland Trail Blazers they have to cover the loss of Trevor Ariza and have thought of Jaylen Brown, a player who was in the G-League playing in Wisconsin and who played 34 games with the Hawks last year (3.2 points in 12.6 minutes on average).

The Portland Trail Blazers plan to sign guard Jaylen Adams as a substitute player to replace Trevor Ariza, sources tell ESPN. Adams was the G-League’s MVP runner-up with Wisconsin. #Bonnies – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2020