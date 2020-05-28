Jaycee Carroll he has renewed his contract with the Real Madrid. Thus, the 37-year-old guard will remain in the white club until 2021, thus serving 10 seasons in the Pablo Laso team. There have been many rumors that have emerged in recent months indicating that the American was leaving, but he has finally decided to continue for another year. He wants more titles. He’s 19 and wants to get over 20:

“I have more titles to win, more games, more triples to score. I have 19 titles here and I would like to reach at least 20 or more. There is still a long way to go to compete and I have the desire to win more titles and play at the highest level. When you leave it, you can’t go back to it again and I want to make the most of it. “

Real Madrid FC. – Official Website https://t.co/QHXkLebqqm via @realmadrid – Jaycee Carroll (@JayceeCarroll) May 28, 2020

.