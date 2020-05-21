Every merengue fan dreams of being able to enjoy one more season of Jaycee Carroll, one of the most important players in the recent success story of the Real Madrid. The question of whether or not to renew a year has been kicking since the beginning of the season, and the latest developments encourage optimism, according to journalist Ignacio Ojeda. Everything indicates that the United States has given the go-ahead to stay one more season within the white club.

NEWS: Real Madrid has already received a response from JC Carroll, the shooting guard has decided to RENEW. He will continue next season dressed in white. It will be his tenth campaign wearing white. – Ignacio Ojeda (@IgOjeda) May 20, 2020

