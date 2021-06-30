Jay-Z highlights the potentialities of blockchain technology for artists

Jay-Z, the iconic reference of the music industry joins the list of artists who promote the benefits of blockchain technology.

In conversations with Jack Dorsey via Twitter Spaces, Jay has reaffirmed his interest in blockchain technology and the potential of its use for the arts industry. During the conversation he noted that:

“With these blockchains and smart contracts, you can write the contract today to say ‘Any sale that happens, I want to receive 50% in the first [venta], 40% in the next [venta]’. There are many creative ways to participate and let others participate. It is transparent, so there is no hiding behind any fancy words or lawyers ”.

Blockchain

Importance of blockchain technology for artists

In this meeting Jay-Z explained the great help that blockchain technology would have represented for artists.

For example, in the case of the painting by the late Jean-Michal Basquiat that sold for $ 2,500 in the 1980s and was resold for a sum of $ 110 million in 2017 to a billionaire without any member of the Basquiat family receiving benefits.

He understands that blockchain technology can be quite complex to understand at first, but he is sure that it will revolutionize the art industry, by allowing copyright and intellectual property rights to be controlled more efficiently by their holders.

This is not the first approach that the artist has with the crypto ecosystem. Last February, Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey announced the creation of an investment fund for the development of Bitcoin in Africa and India, as reported by BeInCrypto.

Musicians work for the adoption of blockchain technology

One of the most commercial use cases of blockchain technology is the artistic industry, through non-fungible tokens (NFT) or the possibility of using the traceability and immutability of smart contracts, to ensure the artist, creator, influencer or musician the transparency of the entire artistic process: from creation, to publication or sale.

In this way, it helps that existing problems such as: plagiarism, or non-compliance when paying royalties, are moderately resolved.

Artists such as Jay-Z, Snoop Dog, Kings of Leon and recently Katy Perry have released their new singles and music CDs under this format. Thus, Blockchain technology has found a great ally in the music industry that will allow it to mass adoption globally.

