15 minutes. Rapper Jay-Z, singer Alicia Keys and other artists in an open letter asked the authorities of the United States for justice for Ahmaud Arbery, a young black athlete killed last February when he was allegedly mistaken for a thief, an incident that sparked outrage in the country for its racist implications.

“The world is now familiar with the story of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old African American man who, while he was running in Brunswick (Glynn County, Georgia), was chased and shot dead by two white men, Gregory and Travis McMichael” . Thus begins the note released by Jay-Z’s company, Roc Nation, and signed by Alicia Keys, Meek Mill and Yo Gotti.

Those responsible, father and son, were arrested on Friday and accused of killing Arbery after a lawyer published a video of the incident. This shows the young man running down a residential street until he passes the detainees’ van and the event occurs, almost three months ago.

At that time, Travis McMichael, 34, the driver, gets armed with the young man and three shots are heard until he falls to the ground, while his father, 64, watches from the truck bed. According to what they declared to the Police, they persecuted him and shot him because they believed he was a thief and was only an athlete. However, the Arbery family assures that the young man, a former football player, was only playing sports.

Accomplice

“We have all seen the disturbing video of the incident, so there is no doubt about the facts: he was unarmed and innocent, he is the victim of a hate crime,” the artists declare in that letter addressed to the authorities of the state of Georgia, included in governor and prosecutor, and that was published this Sunday in a local newspaper.

In fact, they ask that the district attorney, Tom Durden, recuse himself from the case. He alleges that Gregory McMichael, one of the accused, is an ex-police officer and there would be a “conflict of interest”.

In addition to “imploring” that the man who recorded the video be also accused of being “complicit” in the crime, William Bryan.

Citing civil rights activist Martin Luther King, the artists point out that society “cannot continue to pretend that racial inequality, which exists in every facet of our lives, does not invariably lead to the path of poverty, violence and death”. In addition, they ask “to break the cycle, protect the process and preserve justice.”

This Sunday, Attorney General Christopher Carr formally asked the US Department of Justice to investigate the management of the young athlete’s case.