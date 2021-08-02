Jay Pickett, veteran soap opera actor, dies at 60

Jay Pickett and Sarah Aldrich in “Port Charles” in 1998.

. – Jay Pickett, a veteran soap opera actor best known for his roles in “General Hospital,” “Days of Our Lives” and “Port Charles,” has passed away. He was 60 years old.

His wife, Elena Pickett, confirmed his death.

Pickett was in Idaho, filming a scene for his upcoming movie “Treasure Valley” when he died, according to the film’s director, Travis Mills.

“Jay Pickett, our protagonist, writer, producer and creator of this film passed away suddenly while we were on site preparing to film a scene,” Mills posted on the film’s official Facebook page. “Our hearts are broken and we cry for his family, who are devastated by this terrible tragedy.”

“He was doing what he loved: acting, riding horses, making movies. And it was magnificent,” he continued.

While the cause has yet to be revealed, Pickett’s death “appears to have been a heart attack,” Mills said, adding that everyone there did everything possible “to keep him alive.”