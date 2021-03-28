Jay Leno apologizes for joking about Asians

Attacks on Asians on the rise, some caught on video 3:22

(CNN) – Jay Leno, former host of “Tonight Show,” has apologized for making jokes about Asians, according to an Asian American advocacy group.

The Media Action Network for Asian Americans (MANAA) mounted a year-long campaign on the former presenter’s history of racist comments, according to a press release it shared with CNN on Thursday.

The apology comes in the context of an increase in violence against Asians and Asian Americans in the United States. Six Asian women were among the victims of the Atlanta-area spa shootings last week. A spike in reports of hatred against Asians has set off alarms across the country.

MANAA said it has been complaining about Leno’s comments for almost 15 years. The group said that in a recent Zoom call between Leno, MANAA leader Guy Aoki, President Rob Chan and Vice President Lawrence Lim, the comedian expressed his regret.

“At the time I made those jokes, I genuinely believed they were harmless,” Leno said according to the quote in a joint press release with MANAA. “I was making fun of our enemy North Korea and, like most jokes, they had a hint of truth,” he added.

CNN reached out to representatives for Leno and MANAA for further comment.

In 2002 Leno was documented to have made jokes about Chinese and Koreans eating dogs. The comments continued throughout the years.

Jay Leno admits he did “harm” with his comments

According to MANAA’s press release, “The day after the first of those jokes in February 2002, then-Director of the Asia-Pacific Media Coalition (of which MANAA is a founder) Karen Narasaki and director executive of the Korean-American Coalition held a conference call with Leno, who insisted that some Koreans ate dogs.

Jokes became a topic of discussion in 2019 following the controversial departure of Gabrielle Union as a jury for “America’s Got Talent.” Union detailed what it described as a toxic work environment. In his description he included that Leno allegedly made Asian employees uncomfortable by making that joke. MANAA cites Variety’s report on the allegations in its press release.

“Whenever we received a complaint, there were two sides to the argument: either ‘we have to take care of this’ or ‘what the fuck if they can’t take a joke,'” Leno said as quoted in the statement. press. “Too many times I took this last side even when in my heart I knew it was wrong,” he added.

“I do not think that this particular case is another example of a culture of cancellation, but a legitimate damage that I committed. MANAA has been very kind to accept my apology, ”he said. “I hope that the Asian-American community will be able to accept it as well, and I hope that I can live up to their expectations in the future,” he added.