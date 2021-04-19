Jay Garrick and XS could appear in the Flash alongside Bart Allen

A new rumor about the series “The Flash” points to the possibility that episode 17 of the current season 7 reunites a good part of the Flash family. According to the rumor, John Wesley Shipp Jay Garrick and Jessica Parker Kennedy, the respective actors behind the characters Jay Garrick and XS / Nora West-Allen they would be carrying out a previous quarantine to the filming of “The Flash” in the city of Vancouver.

The information comes from a paparazzi, so should be interpreted as rumor. However, JW Shipp has given some clues on their social networks that invite us to believe in the information. On the one hand, he retweeted a tweet from the user @pagmyst, in which they announced the members of the Flash family that will appear in chapter 150 of the series, more specifically, the 7 × 17. In this image are Jay Garrick / Flash, Nora West-Allen / XS, Bart Allen / Impulse, and Barry Allen / Flash.

On the other hand, this weekend, the actor has also shared in stories on his Instagram account, various posts from followers reporting on this news, implying that they would be right.

In September of last year, the actor already spoke of the possibility of bringing Garrick back, beyond his confirmed participation in season 2 of “Stargirl.” While JP Kennedy has not commented on the matterLet’s remember that his character died, or rather, was erased from existence, at the end of the fifth season.

It was recently confirmed that Jordan Fisher would join the cast of the series playing Bart Allen (Impulse), who will be the son of Barry and Iris and will make his debut, coincidentally, in chapter 150 of the series. The actor has confirmed that is ending its corresponding quarantine Through their social networks: “Hotel quarantine = done. I move towards my little house to finish the confinement ”. Taking the opportunity to talk about his mental health, Fisher adds that: “Quarantining when I have my wife / pets is one thing, but this isolation in a hotel has been hard (…) which is fine. I’m good.”

Mental health check, fam – not feeling too hot today. Ultimately doing just fine. Quarantining is one thing when I have my wife / dogs, but this hotel isolation is rough and definitely present today… which is OKAY. I’m OKAY. I’m fragile and extra emotional today, but OKAY. 💜 – Jordan Fisher (@jordanfisher) April 16, 2021

If the rumor is finally true, we could see the Flash family reunited in episode 17 of this season, with the absence of Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale). Will Bart Allen and XS be the version of the tornado twins we see in the comics? What threat can be big enough so that so many sprinters must gather?

“The Flash” premiered its seventh episode last Wednesday and is currently on a 3-week hiatus. The eighth episode will premiere on May 4, the description of which is as follows.