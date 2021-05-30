Jay Cutler Wants Half of Kristin Cavallari Uncommon James Brand

Looks like Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari’s split has pivoted back to being all kinds of complicated, which, bummer. According to Us Weekly and TMZ, Jay wants half of Kristin’s lifestyle and jewelry brand Uncommon James in the divorce. The brand is currently owned by Kristin, but apparently Jay thinks he should get half since the company launched while they were married. Kristin reportedly doesn’t agree with that, uh, logic because the brand was specifically launched with her money.

As Us Weekly notes, the question of Jay’s joint ownership has actually come up in old Very Cavallari episodes, with Kristin joking in 2018 “He thinks he owns half of this company, and he does not. That is not on our non-existent prenup. “

Oh, and in a 2019 episode she had Jay help her out at work, joking “Jay already thinks he owns half the company, so by me letting him go in, I’m potentially creating a monster.”

In case you haven’t been keeping up with this particular dramatic celeb split, Jay and Kristin initially said they made the “loving conclusion” to part ways in 2020, but things quickly turned dramatic thanks to cheating rumors, allegations of “inappropriate marital conduct , ”And a custody dispute that has since been worked out. Most recently, Jay hit Instagram in early may to wish Kristin a happy Mother’s Day, writing “Some kids have all the luck. Happy Mother’s Day @kristincavallari.”

