Jay Benedict, actor of Aliens and Batman, loses his life for the fearful evil | AP

Jay Benedict lost his life at 68 years of age, as he became known after complications from the ill health that afflicts the world.

The famous actor was part of great movies like Batman, the Night Knight Rises and Aliens: The Return or Threatened on the net.

The unfortunate news that the coronavirus claimed the actor’s life was released by the agency that represented him through social networks.

It may interest you: Batman: Reveal the new Batmobile on social networks

With deep regret we have to announce the mu3rt3 of Jay Benedict, who this afternoon (April 4) has lost his battle against the Covid-19. Our thoughts are with his family, said agency published.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

More of 40 year career in the art world they are part of the legacy of Benedict, who had multiple appearances in film and television.

Read also: Reveal the origin of the Joker in the latest Batman comic

Yesterday, Jay Benedict, who played Russ Jorden (Newt’s father), who we saw in the extended version of Aliens, passed away at 69 years of age. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/n86CEQJ9IO – Alien Universe LV-426 (@UniverseAlien)

April 5, 2020

The actor was a theater lover, where he also developed in works such as “One Day at a Time”, “An Actor’s Lament” and “The Trial of Jane Fonda”.

The cinema has definitely lost one of its great representatives, QEPD Jay Benedict.

.