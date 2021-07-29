Jaxson Hayes arrested after confronting police

Police have arrested the Pelicans player Jaxson hayes after a violent episode in which he confronted law enforcement officers and ended up on his way to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

It all started when this Wednesday morning the police received a call advising of a domestic altercation in a house in the Los Angeles area.

When the police arrived at the scene, Hayes refused to allow them to enter the house and the situation led to a physical confrontation between the NBA player and several law enforcement officers, who had to use a stun gun to reduce the athlete.

As a result of the confrontation, both Hayes and a policeman had to be transferred to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, as reported by the TMZ portal.