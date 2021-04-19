Jax Taylor Is In “Full Dad Mode,” According to Tom Schwartz & Sandoval

The booze-filled clip features the TomTom bartenders debuting Academy Awards-themed cocktails. Schwartz introduces a Minari-inspired drink to honor the Best Picture nominee about a Korean family settling in Arkansas. “I wanted to pay homage to a very popular spirit in Korea. It’s called soju,” Schwartz begins. “I’m calling it the ‘I’m Sorry Minari’ because I couldn’t come up with a cool name,” Schwartz jokes.

Schwartz praises the film’s moving portrayal of a family “taking [their] shot, “and Sandoval teases that he wished Walking Dead alum Steven yeun battled the undead again in his Best Actor-nominated role. “If I have one criticism of the movie, there’s no zombies,” Schwartz agrees. “If you see Steven Yeun, you expect to see zombies.”