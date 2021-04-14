Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Detail Amazing First Days as Parents

Jax: I had ideas on what I thought this would be like but nothing can prepare yourself for it, it’s one thousand times better. My dad instincts kicked in and everything else in life seems insignificant. I can honestly say I have never been as happy as I am right now. I now know this was the role I was born to play.

I also now believe women are the most amazing creatures on the planet. Watching my wife give birth to my son was absolutely incredible. It’s amazing to see what the human body can do. Brittany is the strongest woman I know. It wasn’t the easiest pregnancy for her but she powered through without any complaints. The respect and love I have for my wife has reached a new level and I am just in awe of her.

AND! News: Brittany, walk us through the delivery. How did it go? Was it what you anticipated?

Brittany: I was in labor for 26, 27 hours! It was one of the hardest things I have ever done, but it was definitely the most beautiful and rewarding thing. It was all so amazing and now having him in my arms I couldn’t imagine life without him!

I probably cried the most but Jax cried, too. He was amazing during labor, supporting and encouraging me the entire time. I got to watch the birth through a mirror. It was so amazing and motivating to see. My mom also got to be in the delivery room with us, which was all so special especially after the close call and tough year she had this year. It was just the perfect day, even when I screamed in pain. Our doctor and nurses at Cedars were absolutely amazing!