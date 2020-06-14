Jawy was accused of being a puncher for submitting Dania to prevent him from hitting Mane (IG: jawymendez_oficial)

After the issuance of chapter 2 of Acapulco Shore 7, Jawy (Luis Alejandro Méndez) reappeared on Twitter after a few days of silence, after receiving criticism and accusations by intervene in a fight between Manelyk González, his girlfriend, and Dania Méndez, in episode one.

Jawy released a statement days after he was charged with being a kicker for the way he subdued Dania to the ground to prevent her from continuing to hit Mane, and even dragged her on the ground.

In chapter 2 of the controversial MTV reality, the tension between Mane and Dania could be seen again.

Mane threw an ice in the direction of Dania and next to Chile they stole her sheets while she slept.

Also shown in the episode was a fight between Nacha and Dania.

The Chilean member of the reality show acted motivated by Mane, who warned her not to approach Dania.

In the midst of all the criticism that the new season of reality has received, Jawy had avoided making comments on social networks, but this Sunday morning he made some posts on Twitter that seemed to be dedicated to Dania.

“Creating in silence takes you further than giving explanations person by person.. I to mine, you if you want to wait the entertainment, the Real always wins!“He wrote on the social network.

Jawy’s messages that appeared to be related to the “Acapulco Shore 7” conflict between Mane and Dania

In another tweet, he wrote “Hakuna” next to a line for his followers to complete the sentence; however, some responded with the word “puncher”.

A couple of days before Jawy published another message that could also be understood as a reference to the scandal.

“The explanations the enemies do not believe and mine do not need… We went to the top! “, He commented on the network, which did not bring him positive responses either, because they questioned his talent as a singer and reminded him of the incident with Dania.

In the midst of all the controversy, several users on social networks have recalled other occasions when Jawy got into a fight caused by Mane to defend her and prevent her from being hit by another member of the reality show.

During the seven seasons of the MTV broadcast, as well as the three seasons of Super Shore, Mane had conflicts with Talia, Elettra Lamborghini, Brenda Zambrano, Danik and Gaby.

Mane’s response

Who was not silent in the face of the scandal either was Mane, since last Sunday he published several tweets in which he launched against Dania and Brenda.

He accused them of being Bitches of fame and uploaded several clips of fights that Dania participated in, as well as the moment when in season six Brenda asked Jawy to have sex.

He also shared information related to an alleged complaint of violence against Brenda’s boyfriend.

“I am not an example to follow, but I am not a bad person and less false. Bitches to death, sincere without masks ”, he wrote in one of his messages.

“I understand that you must defend the man, Zambrano. Let’s see when I find myself in a peda to catch it before or after it hits me ”,“ A question, will Dania have checked in more in Acashore or outside in Mazatlán? ”,“ Acashore new generation Hahaha the new WhatsApp group. Sorry to show me so far but I do have things to do, “Mane wrote in other tweets.

