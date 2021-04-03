Javy Báez stole base pair against the Pittsburgh Pirates (VIDEO)

The Puerto Rican of the Chicago Cubs, Javy baez, showed in the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates that he is going for the leadership of robberies from bases in the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB).

In the bottom of the second inning, Javy baez reached second base and saw the opportunity to score his first robberies from bases in the 2021 season of Big leagues with the Cubs, revealing his speed in the game.

Here the video:

It’s no secret to anyone that the smartest and most aggressive base runner in baseball is Javy baez, who after a single to lead the second inning stole the second and third, and scored on Jake Marisnick’s single to give the first run of the afternoon to the Cubs.

The boricua Baez continues to show year after year in the MLB which is one of the best and with its speed when it comes to robberies from bases, makes it clear that he is currently one of the most versatile players and the Cubs they must see that well and make a decision at the end of this season.

If the Puerto Rican of what Cubs continues like this, showing that speed and that gallantry in the bases, paint for clear leader of robberies in the nascent 2021 season of the MLB.