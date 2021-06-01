Javy Báez brought out his magical powers against the Padres de Fernando Tatís Jr.

The Puerto Rican of the Chicago Cubs, Javier Baez, brought out all his magical powers against the San Diego Padres and hit a pair of home runs in a 7-2 victory on this Monday of the Major League Baseball – MLB.

Javier Baez has been fundamental in the successes of the Cubs in the current season of the Big leagues and this Monday against the Padres he asserted his nickname “El Mago”, as he showed Fernando Tatís Jr.’s team his powers with the tree, connecting two tremendous home runs.

The first home run Baez He came in the third inning against Chris Paddack, being a huge hit through center field that generated the uproar of fans of Los Angeles. Cubs, since they went up 2-1 in that game against the Padres.

455 feet and 110 miles per hour, those were the data of the first home run of the Puerto Rican of the Cubs which at that time reached 12 hits from four corners in the current season of the MLB.

Here’s the first home run:

Four episodes later Javier Baez He continued to do magic and killed Nabil Crismatt with his second homer, this time being a hit between left and center field and drove in the last run of the Cubs in his victory number # 30 of the present harvest of MLB.

That home run reached 397 feet and was a four-seam fastball that the Puerto Rican shortstop did not miss.

After this day of two home runs, Baez now has 13 homers in 48 games with the Cubs, 47 hits, 36 RBIs and is hitting .260 this season for the Big leagues.