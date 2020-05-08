The mayor Pablo Javkin asked for justice after the crime of Tomás Felipe Carlovich, who was brutally assaulted last Wednesday in Córdoba and Paraná. The Trinche was thrown to the ground when he was traveling on a bicycle and in the fall he suffered a serious head injury that caused his death this Friday.

“The whole city says goodbye to you, dear friend, with sorrow and anger …Justice for the Trinche and for all victims of insecurity. A hug from a distance to the family, “Javkin tweeted two hours after the death of the former glory of football.

Carlovich was brutally attacked last Wednesday in Córdoba and Paraná to steal his bicycle. When he fell to the pavement, he hit his head, so he suffered a very serious injury that caused his death in Heca this Friday.

Juan Carlos Lescano, striker for Central Córdoba known as “Tate”, was the one who gave him the bicycle stolen from Carlovich and one of the people who helped him after the beastly assault. “What they tell me is that a boy between 35 and 40 years old hits him and knocks him to the ground. And that blow is to the head. When he wants to get up, he makes the gesture of wanting to vomit. Back at the nape of the neck he had a very important blow. I had a swelling. And he was already yellow, his skin color had changed. I was telling people that they are convulsing, wanting to vomit, ”he added on the A Diario (Radio 2) program.

For the crime there are no detainees. The case went from the Flagrancia tax unit to Delinquent Homicides.

