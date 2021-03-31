Javier’s spectacular comeback in ‘El Rosco’ from ‘Pasapalabra’ that makes him take the victory

The duels between Pablo Díaz and Javier Dávila in El rosco de Pasapalabra are providing a lot of fun and entertainment to the spectators of the Antena 3 contest, which this Tuesday saw a great ‘battle’ between them again.

Pablo was the first to start, but in A he decided to pass a word to his rival when he did not know the answer. Javier, for his part, hit four in a row before returning his opponent’s turn.

So they continued until Pablo only had three letters left (M, P and T) and 36 seconds ahead, but decided not to risk and let time pass to stand with 22 hits.

Javier and Pablo, in ‘Pasapalabra’. ATRESMEDIA

“Was there one that was going around in your head?”, Asked Roberto Leal, but the contestant answered negatively: “Nothing, I had no idea”, Pablo admitted, starring in a conservative technique.

Javier, for his part, faced the final stage of Pasapalabra with 18 hits and 35 seconds of time to surpass the mark of his rival. With a smile on his face, he pointed out: “With four, I tie …”.

The man from Salamanca was hitting letters until he beat his opponent with 23 hits. Javier went for the pot (with 1,432,000 euros), but failed in the V (he was also missing the E), staying on the verge of getting the money.

Yes, the contestant starred in a spectacular comeback to win delivery this Tuesday and send Pablo to the blue chair in the next program.

