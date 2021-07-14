Javier Zanetti talks about Leo Messi, Ángel Di María and Lautaro Martínez

07/14/2021 at 6:51 PM CEST

Javier Zanetti He accumulates 142 games with the National Team and two World Cups in 1998 and 2002. Pekerman and Maradona decided not to take him to Germany 2006 and South Africa 2010, although for others he was a reference. The current vice president of Inter gave his opinion on the Copa de América after its completion and also did so on three specific players.

About the end of the America Cup He commented: “Brazil was never dangerous for Argentina thanks to a good midfield and defensive work from our National Team. Argentina was very solid and deservedly won the Cup“.

He had a few words about the captain of the Argentine team, Lionel Messi, with whom he shared two America’s Cups: “I don’t find a difference in playing for him. He was always improving. He made us enjoy his game many times. As a person, the years surely give him more experience , more more maturity Today he is the leader and captain. No one but he wanted a night like this, the one he always dreamed of. Luckily it was given to him in a Copa América final. ”

He also spoke about another player who was his teammate, Ángel Di María: “Although the situation was tough in the last half, I knew that they had a great desire to continue playing for the National Team even though those criticisms hurt them a lot. They knew that the moment of consecration would come & rdquor;

“It was no coincidence that Di Maria started in the final. When he entered against Colombia, he changed the game. It makes me very happy for him. Ángel suffered a lot in the National Team, he was highly criticized at the time, but he insisted and showed once again the kind of player he is. It makes me very happy that he scored the goal in the final, “he said.

Also, in an interview for Deportivo IP, he valued Lionel Scaloni, who in 2006 was one of the footballers who left him without a place for participation in the World Cup. “Very few believed in Scaloni. He took office at a very difficult time, where no one wanted to catch the Argentine National Team. He took on this responsibility and there he began to work very humbly, with a work group that I know very well, with the Mouse Ayala, Walter Samuel, Pablito Aimar … “

Finally, he gave his opinion about Lautaro Martínez, forward of the team that he leads from the leadership. “We were messaging with Lauti, I am very happy for him, that he had the possibility of being the ninth of the National Team and that he has achieved this title. I saw its evolution at Inter, how it is shared on and off the pitch. After the Scudetto I was very excited about the America’s Cup. That he is a champion makes me very happy for him and his family “

And he spoke positively of the wings. “Both Montiel and Molina did well. Brazil could complicate us there, but Gonzalo and Tagliafico responded. Brazil was never dangerous thanks to great defensive work. These two full-backs can be the present and the future of the Argentine National Team“said the Pupi.