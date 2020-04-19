Argentina fell 2-1 to England in the quarterfinals when the first stage ended. The team had a free kick outside the box and Daniel Passarella was able to bring up the laboratory work. Diego Simeone, Juan Sebastián Verón and Gabriel Batistuta stood around the ball. El Bati ran over the ball and the Brujita served an unexpected pass to Javier Zanetti, who was lying on the outside of the English barrier. The Pupi controlled from the right and immediately took out a powerful left-footed shot that landed from the corner. 2-2.

22 years after that memorable goal, which Diego Simeone even copied in 2013 while directing Atlético Madrid, Javier Zanetti He recounted never-before-revealed details of the prep on an Instagram live with his former partner Stephen Cambiasso.

“I lived it well as a fan that World Cup. You scored a goal for England with a left-footed shot in the corner! Everything could be prepared, but don’t tell me I was ready that you were left-handed …Cuchu joked.

“No, no, everything was prepared, but I think that if I dreamed it, it would not turn out as it turned out … I will tell you: That was a prepared move that we practiced for four years. My position, where I scored the goal, was occupied by Ortega. I was the last man to see if one made the goal and was going to celebrate with them. We arrived in France and Passarella says: “No, we are going to make the play but we are going to change. You are going to go behind the barrier ”. Well I tell you. And it came out just when we needed it most, against the rival that you know what it means to beat England. And it turned out perfect. I’m being honest: when he came in he couldn’t believe it. When I go out to party it’s like I’m talking to my left-handed leg because it’s like I couldn’t believe it”Pupi recounted with laughter about that match that Argentina finally won on penalties.

“I’m a fanatic, you know, but I have that story of Araujo in my head, that “great Passarella”. And Araujo started, it is a story that you have recorded, to me as to a lot of Argentines. Everything amazing that had. What a left-hander! ”Cambiasso completed.

The particularity of the case is that the former lateral is the second player with the most matches in the Argentine team with 142 presences (behind Javier Mascherano’s 147) and hardly scored 4 goals between 1994 and 2011.

The former footballers also talked about the goal that Cambiasso scored for Serbia in the 2006 World Cup after 25 touches: “Sometimes they are things that touched you. It was your turn that Passarella said. If we talk about that game, the other day I was talking about how that game was a roller coaster of emotions. He had played the first starter game, whoever is in football knows what it is to play the first game of the World Cup: you have to win and you probably won’t play that well. We won, for the other party a change alone: ​​me. The only one of the eleven that came out. I was on the bench between sadness, disappointment and at 15 minutes Lucho is injured and José turns “Cuchu entrá”. You spend in 15 minutes that you felt that they didn’t love you anymore … It says “go back there.” But Lucho is on the right! You too, he tells me. I start playing on the right and it falls that all that play that I did not have in my head what had been all the previous“