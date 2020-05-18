The president of LaLiga,Javier Thebes, he referred again to his idea ofhave “soccer every day”,included on Mondays, for which he expects the “sensitivity” of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), while explaining that footballers mustexercise extreme caution with the arrival of the new phases.

“That is what I hope, also on Mondays. We would not have to have any problem for these 11 days that we have left we can play on Mondays as well. The fundamental reason for this was a theme with the spectators and we will not have that theme” , he said this Sunday in statements to “El Partidazo de Movistar” collected by Europa Press.

Thebes stated a week earlier in the same program that he expects LaLiga to be played every day of the week, which includes Mondays,a matter about the schedules that brought the Federation and LaLiga to courtthe last summer. “I hope the sensitivity of the Federation because it is very important for our telemarketers that we can give them maximum football days,” he said.

On the other hand, the president of LaLiga appreciated the return of theBundesligathis weekend. “It is the first weekend of football, we would have liked it to have been ours.Very happy and I congratulated the Bundesliga. We have exchanged protocols, ideas. They were the first and are an example to follow, “he said.

In addition, Thebes insisted that the probability of contagions in the training routine is very low and that where concentration should be extreme is in the arrival of new phases of Health. “It is more important when they go through phases in general in their autonomous communities, the players and their environment are more likely to have contact with other people and that is when there must be more concentrations,” he said.

“Within the training environment it is practically impossible for contagion to occur.We are concerned but it is a law of life when most of the autonomous communities now enter Phase 1 and there is a certain opening of certain issues that can be done more and that is where contagion can come, but if it has passed to Phase 1 is also because the infections are less, “he said.

In addition, Thebes recalled that it will be Health that marks the start of LaLiga,which already wished for June 12.“The ideal date will be the one determined by the health authorities. I would always like to do it as soon as possible. Everyone wants to train more, it will be when Health tells us and the sooner the better on the dates that we are considering from June 12,” he settled.

