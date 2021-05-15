Javier Tebas | The Santander League clubs are angry with Tebas for the uneven return of the public

Javier Tebas has failed to satisfy the clubs of the League with the return of the public to the fields. The president of the League has seen how many have complained about what they consider a measure that completely unbalances the competition for the last two days. Either all or none. They have negotiated fatal », says one of the affected clubs.

Only the Autonomous Communities of Galicia, Valencia, the Balearic Islands and the Region of Murcia will be able to host public in professional football matches because they are in epidemiological Phase 1. Minister Rodríguez Uribes announced that the Valencia-Eibar and Villarreal-Sevilla during the penultimate matchday, and Elche-Athletic, Levante-Cádiz and Celta-Betis of the last day scheduled for the weekend of May 22 and 23, they would have spectators in the First Division.

Teams that play relegation as Alavés, Getafe, Huesca, Valladolid or Eibar will be harmed by not having the support of their fans in the stands, while Elche will be able to have the warmth of its supporters on the last day in a duel where they play their permanence against Athletic. Some clubs believe that allowing a public at the Martínez Valero for that weekend alters the competition and that Thebes should not allow it.

The Government announces the return of the public to the stadiums in the communities that are in phase 1

The president of the League has, for the moment, put himself in profile because there are many interests crossed between teams that habitually vote blindly on any of its resolutions. Tebas knows that those 5,000 spectators who will attend the Elche stadium can bring more than one headache, seen that the specialty of the president is not to close his competitions in a fair way as happened last year with the Fuenlabrada case in La Coruña.

Tebas has 10 days to try to solve a situation that could cause complaints from some clubs, although no one wants to signify for the moment for fear of reprisals from the president. For now, clubs will wait for how events unfold this weekend to present a common opinion. If there were lack of control in the games, many of them would knock on the door of a Tebas that has not achieved what it promised: that all teams have fans in their fields at the end of the season.