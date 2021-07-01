Javier Tebas rewards the son of No. 2 of the CSD who favored him in the ‘Fuenlabrada case’ with a start in Asia

With the Fuenlabrada case still without resolving by Ordinary Justice, Javier Tebas has been forced to follow paying favors from the past. 10 months ago, the president of the League and Luis Rubiales – his counterpart in the Spanish Football Federation – had a clear dispute over the number of teams that should make up the Second Division. Tebas wanted to keep the 22, while Rubiales had positioned in favor of the 24 clubs saving Deportivo and Numancia from relegation after the Fuenlabrada scandal and the adulteration of the competition, caused by the incompetence of the League, on the last day.

Well, a month after those events, the Higher Sports Council sat the two opposing parties to reach an agreement with the number two at the time of the organization, the diplomat Joaquín de Arístegui, as the referee of that dispute To dog face.

Despite the letters and complaints from the affected clubs, the right-hand man of Irene Lozano, former president of the CSD, favored the interests of Javier Tebas giving him the reason in the whole matter, while OKDIARIO published that there was a conflict of interest, since the son of De Arístegui worked as an employee of the League.

The CSD, far from changing the referee or repeating the process, responded with a statement to the information in this newspaper, assuring: «The General Director (Joaquín de Arístegui) does not incur in any type of incompatibility or conflict of interest in relation to the work of his family member, given that he does not occupy a position of responsibility, advisory or executive in said association of clubs ”.

Well, months after all that, the son of Joaquín de Arístegui, who is not even 30 years old, will go on to swell one of the most important positions in the organization chart of the League. As OKDIARIO has learned, the young man has promoted to manager of League Asia office earning a position in the Business Development area in the office of Singapore from this next July 1.

The son of Joaquín de Arístegui, who has not been working for the League for two years, will take over the Southeast Asia office having control of 13 countries –Including Japan, Korea or Australia– with nine people under their care. The position will also bring with it a significant salary increase, in addition to allowances, accommodation and a company card.

Graduate just three years ago in tourism and business administration by the Rey Juan Carlos University, De Arístegui Jr. will have the objective of maintaining the position of the League in an Asian market where Thebes has very established businesses in China Through a joint-venture with Jaume Roures and the owners of Granada, selling the competition rights there.

From Arístegui, in the footsteps of Cardenal

Tebas has already met a De Arístegui who has been awarded on a deferred basis for the services provided. We will see if the diplomat is also encouraged to sign for the competition of the president of the League or for someone close like Jaume Roures once his period of incompatibility for public office ends. It should be remembered that the former Secretary of State for Sports, Miguel Cardenal, signed exactly two years after leaving the CSD for Mediapro carrying a position of relevance of which hardly anything has transpired except that it was a manual revolving door. Cardenal approved in 2015 a Royal Decree for the centralized distribution of television rights that He empowered Thebes to the extreme to do and undo at will in Spanish sport.

Now, the passage of time shows that favors and purchases of wills come to light sooner rather than later. Tebas took advantage of Irene Lozano’s manifest disinterest in sport to pocket his number two and make the most of it in all the Fuenlabrada case. From initially talking about the disqualification of the leader of the League, his will was fulfilled and all with a clear motivation as can be seen in this appointment of his son. It is curious that Tebas got into all the trouble of the Fuenlabrada case for also defending the club where his first-born works. The courageous parents of Spanish sport.