Javier Tebas has not kept a minimum of mourning for the precipitated fear of Iker Casillas in the elections for the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation. The president of the League already manages two alternative candidates for the former captain of Real Madrid to try to hinder the re-election of Luis Rubiales.

The two names that Tebas has on the table are that of the president of the Unión Deportiva Ibiza, Amadeo Salvo, and the League’s director of international business development, Oscar Mayo. Both have tremendous loyalty to the president of the club management and they will appear knowing that they can fall by a landslide. Everything is to muddy the electoral process in Las Rozas a little.

The real reason for Casillas’ withdrawal is that I knew I had no chance of winning, despite his name and career. The goalkeeper saw how many footballers and clubs turned their backs on him when he asked for their public support and the coronavirus has finally clarified that idea, despite the fact that he dropped that the process had not been clean.

With El Melón out of the game, Thebes has had to move tab and speak to his Praetorian guard to try to prepare a candidacy that, at least, shows that there is minimal opposition to Rubiales. After speaking with more prominent profiles and even former politicians, the president of the League finally leaves the daisy between two candidates.

Amadeo Salvo, a survivor of the world of football and known for the ball he hit in Valencia, He has earned the favorite vitola for Thebes. Both know each other very well – from the landing of Peter Lim in Spain – and the Ibiza’s current leader has already shown his loyalty trying to backfire the Play-Offs of Segunda B organized by the Federation.

Oscar Mayo, for its part, represents the boy profile for all of Thebes. The director of international business development is a young man with great ambition and without fear of possible defeat. The President of the League signed him from the Invictus Method, a kind of high-level executive academy that meets to play sports and receive motivational talks.

Both Salvo and Mayo are losing profiles for elections to the Spanish Football Federation. Although both are known – within what fits in professional soccer – in the non-professional they are two authentic anonymous. The two will be able to obtain thirty votes in an election, but going up from there seems impossible. It must be remembered that 139 assembly members vote and that Rubiales won Villar’s successor in the last elections by 80 to 56. Thebes will not care: he already has his candidates, even if they are scapegoats.