The president of LaLiga,Javier Thebes, acknowledged this Sunday that his desire is that the competition be resumed on June 12, but made it clear that it depends on how the health crisis evolves due to COVID-19, while he valued as“good news” having only five positive caseson the way back to training.

“We had to adapt and that is what we have worked on. The matches are going to be the same, unfortunately without fans, but what is not the same is how we are going to get to the matches, how you get to training. We have to organize how we have to act, “he said in an interview on the program ‘Partidazo de Movistar’ broadcast in #Vamos and collected by Europa Press.

Tebas referred to the work of LaLiga in search of recovering the competition, in a good direction after the week of the return to training.“We were expecting 25 or 30 positives, due to a statistical issue, as a result of which 10 positives had come out in the Bundesliga. It has been good news for us, for the football industry and for Spanish society. We have clubs throughout Spain, we are not all the same, but many areas of Spain are like soccer, with very low infections, “he said.

LaLiga made official this Sunday five contagions of coronavirus in players, to which the president added three more in technicians. “Three more (technicians),eight people in total, over 2,500, and 16% have overcome the disease.Most are asymptomatic. Since the viral load is very low, it is likely that another test will be done on Tuesday and they are ready to play, “he said.

On the other hand, Thebes wanted to make it clear that a high number of infections in the same club, once the league starts, is “impossible” following the rules. “That circumstance cannot happen.I am confident that everyone will abide by the rules.If there have only been five positives now, what I ask for is more tension and concentration in complying with sanitary regulations, “he said.

“We are going to be on top, but we have no control when they go home. That is where I ask for concentration. There is going to be the key to the success of the competition. Football must set an example.It is impossible for any club to come with five infected at the same time. If it happens it will have been negligence.That cannot and will not happen. Players are involved, we have an inspector everywhere. The collaboration is tremendous, “he added.

“We do not rush, we follow the phases”

In addition, Thebes recalled that football does not rush, but follows the government’s guidelines. “Who will have to authorize us is Health, they are doing it. Soccer is one more activity, we are complying with what the Government establishes. We do not rush, we continue the phases,” he said.

From LaLiga we work so thatif there are no setbacks, the return may be in mid-June, with different plans for each weekend. “I would like it to be on the 12th, it will depend a lot. It depends on whether we can have spikes in infections and that depends on Spanish society, on complying with the rules,” he recalled.

“The virus is still there, the Government and Health would be delighted if everything continued as it is.If everything continued as it is, we would play again on the 12th. If there are rebounds, it cannot be, so Spain has not started the whole world the same, “he added, trusting in the favorable evolution of the situation.

In addition, the president of LaLiga clarified that “soccer is a contact sport” as a factor of fear of infection. “Football contact is not a shock where you can transmit the disease. The risk is going to be zero. Firstly because a test is carried out with 5% failure and secondly because we have a Danish study that says that during a match a player is like A lot 67 seconds one meter from another. The risk is practically nil, “he said.

Thebes revealed that“the idea is that every day” there is league once it resumesand pointed out that television is being worked on for broadcasts, in a “countdown” that represents the “most important decision in the history of LaLiga.” “We are at May 10 and the situation may change,” he added, recalling that there are many things that do not depend on football in this crisis.

