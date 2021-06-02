Javier Tebas gives Ceferin an idea to punish Real Madrid and Barcelona yes or yes

Javier Tebas is used to acting as if the League were his particular farmhouse. The president of the club association, which in theory defends the interests of the 42 clubs that make it up and not UEFA, wanted to give Aleksander Ceferin an idea to resolve his differences with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“More than a sanction, I would choose not to register them in the Champions League”, suggested Tebas in an interview on Gol Tv. The president of the League, far from waiting for what the internal UEFA courts determine, prefers that his colleague Ceferin ensure the shot and in this way – unilateral and authoritarian – he would prevent the dissenters from the Super League from not being able to compete in the maximum European competition.

Tebas forgets that much of its competition is supported by television rights that they generate both Real Madrid and Barcelona and that everything bad that goes to them will affect the League. In a year of negotiation of audiovisual rights, the president of the Spanish competition could find that its two pillars are out of focus.

“I think these clubs should be scared because they believe that by a very precautionary measure from a court they can reach everywhere and it is not like that. This is subject to Swiss law and is not as simple as they suggest, “said Tebas, showing his desire that Madrid and Barça do very badly with Ceferin.

🎙️💭 @Tebasjavier, president of @LaLiga: 😡 “Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus touched the noses of many European clubs and institutions” 😮 “Likewise, there is no sanction, there is a non-registration in the Champions League for Madrid, Barça and Juventus. They should be scared “ 📺 # Felices5Gol pic.twitter.com/0avGSu6fOp – El Golazo de Gol (@ElGolazoDeGol) June 1, 2021

Tebas, who entered the UEFA Executive Committee after the Super League affair, He returns to fold before Ceferin at the cost of harming the two clubs that keep him a large part of the business. Nobody doubts that the president of the League looks after his own interests instead of the teams. His words once again betray him as a party leader.